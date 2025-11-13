Not much rain in November

The average amount of rain that Baltimore typically receives throughout the entire month of November is 3.13". We are approaching the midpoint of the month, and rainfall is trending below normal, which is worsening drought conditions. So far, there have been only 4 days with measurable rain. Less than a half an inch of rain was measured at the airport over the past week. Since September 1st, Baltimore has seen a little over six inches of rain, which is about 3.50" below normal. Overall, we should have seen close to 10" of rain since the start of Meteorological fall.

WMAR

The image below shows the drought monitor map that was released on Thursday, November 6th. It's abnormally dry across central Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Moderate drought concerns plague the western half of the state. We need the rain!

wmar

The next opportunity for showers will be this weekend as a cold front swings through. However, rainfall amounts will be unimpressive, as most areas should only see up to 0.25". It's not much, but we will take anything we can get!

wmar

