Who voted for this weather on Primary Day?

Stunning sunrise -> scattered showers
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
VOTING.png
Posted at 7:08 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 07:09:10-04

Happy Primary Day! The sky is showing off from central Maryland -> the coast. However, the weather pattern looks more unsettled as the day moves forward.

today.png
today1.png

If you're heading out to the polls to vote, keep in mind scattered showers arrive by late-morning and will be off and on through the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well later this evening, however, instability will be rather weak.

FUTURE.png

Make sure you go vote!

#StevieDanielsWX #Vote #PrimaryDay

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

