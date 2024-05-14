Who voted for this weather on Primary Day?

Happy Primary Day! The sky is showing off from central Maryland -> the coast. However, the weather pattern looks more unsettled as the day moves forward.

If you're heading out to the polls to vote, keep in mind scattered showers arrive by late-morning and will be off and on through the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well later this evening, however, instability will be rather weak.

Make sure you go vote!

#StevieDanielsWX

