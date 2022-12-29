New Year's Day numbers

Let's take a glance back in time at some New Year's Day statistics in Baltimore!

The warmest daily maximum temperature on New Year's Day was 67° set back in 2005. In 1918, the high temperature only hit 17°—making it the coldest New Year's Day on record for Baltimore. The wettest New Year's Day was in 1948 with 2.77" of rain measured. The year before was the snowiest, with 4.30" of snow recorded.

If you have plans to watch the fireworks on around midnight, make sure you bring the umbrella with you! This year, we are going to ring in the new year with rain showers and mild temperatures, in the 50s.

This year, the afternoon high temperature on New Year's Day will rise to 60° with clearing skies and drier conditions throughout the day!

