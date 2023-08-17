Watch Now
Nearing the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season

Tracking the tropics...
Posted at 4:29 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 04:29:53-04

BALTIMORE — As we near peak hurricane season (September 10th), the tropics are starting to wake up!

We currently have two tropical disturbances in the central/eastern Atlantic ocean that have a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 5-7 days.

An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms: seven become hurricanes, three of which become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). On August 10th, NOAA released an update regarding the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season outlook...they increased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60%. The main climate factors to consider are the ongoing El Nino and the record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures.

The next time up on the list is Emily.

