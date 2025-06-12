Nearing record warmth today!

We will feel the hottest air of the year thus far today in the Baltimore area! High temperatures could near record levels, with in the low-90s. The old record of 96° was set back in 1986. It will certainly FEEL like the mid-90s though, so the A/C will be your best friend today! The hottest part of the day will be between 12 - 7 PM.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind in the high heat:

If you're heading out to Camden Yards to cheer on the O's as they take on the Tigers again, make sure you drink plenty of water before the game starts so you are well-prepared! Focusing on hydration throughout the game is key as well. The players will likely incorporate electrolyte-rich drinks to keep them cool and comfortable throughout the game. Wear light-colored clothing, as darker colors absorb more heat from the sun.

The combination of high heat and regional diffuse smoke in the atmosphere will lead to poor air quality today.

A Code Orange Air Quality alert is in place for areas along the I-95 corridor. This means the concentration of ozone at the ground level will likely be unhealthy for those who suffer from various respiratory issues, like asthma and heart disease. I recommend spending a lot of time inside and doing the workout indoors!

