Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts 16  Closings/Delays
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Nearing record cold over the next couple of days!

Arctic air lingers...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
6.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Today (January 29th) marks the sixth day in a row with sub-freezing temperatures at the BWI airport.

Nearing record cold temperatures in the Baltimore area over the next couple of days! The record lowest maximum temperature for Friday, January 30th is 16° set back in 1966. We have a good chance of breaking the old record lowest maximum temperature on Saturday, January 31st (21° set in 2019)!

HIGHS.jpg

Cold Weather Advisories have been issued every single day this week as wind chills dropped as low as -10°. Low temperatures over the next few mornings will plummet into the single digits with dangerously cold wind chills.

coldwx.jpg

Both high and low temperatures will trend milder early next week, but will still remain below normal as we kick off the month of February!

TEMPS.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft