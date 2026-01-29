Nearing record cold over the next couple of days!

Today (January 29th) marks the sixth day in a row with sub-freezing temperatures at the BWI airport.

Nearing record cold temperatures in the Baltimore area over the next couple of days! The record lowest maximum temperature for Friday, January 30th is 16° set back in 1966. We have a good chance of breaking the old record lowest maximum temperature on Saturday, January 31st (21° set in 2019)!

Cold Weather Advisories have been issued every single day this week as wind chills dropped as low as -10°. Low temperatures over the next few mornings will plummet into the single digits with dangerously cold wind chills.

Both high and low temperatures will trend milder early next week, but will still remain below normal as we kick off the month of February!

