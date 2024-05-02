Watch Now
Nearing 90° AGAIN!

Summertime is calling!
WMAR
Posted at 4:55 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 05:07:07-04

BALTIMORE — This week has featured summer-like warmth with not one, but potentially two 90° days! We started off the week breaking a 50 year-old record high temperature, which was followed by a couple of 80° days. Today, we will have a good chance of at least tying the old record high temperature of 90° set back six years ago. Find ways to stay cool!

After today, temperatures come crashing down into the 60s this weekend. We go from feeling like July -> April over the next few days. Don't worry, temperatures trend warmer next week and the 80s come back in style on Tuesday and Wednesday!

