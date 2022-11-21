Near record lows for Monday morning

MARYLAND — We are not done with the cold snap just yet as we face a very cold start to our Monday.

A cold front has passed over us and allowed for more cold air to reinforce our already cold setup.

Areas like BWI, Annapolis, Hagerstown, and even Dulles International Airport in Virginia are going to be just a few degrees shy from our record lows for the day.

Forecasted lows:

BWI- 20°

Annapolis- 25°

Hagerstown- 17°

Dulles- 15°

Record low for Monday:

BWI- 16°

Annapolis- 22°

Hagerstown- 13°

Dulles- 16°

So, as you are starting off your day be sure to warm up the cars if you can do so safely and to dress in some layers as we do warm up back into the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine warming us up nicely compared to the last few days.