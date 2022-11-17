Mother Nature is giving us the cold shoulder!

Some areas in our northwest suburbs could see their first flakes of the season! There is an isolated snow shower drifting over Frederick county and edging into Carroll and Baltimore counties. No accumulation is expected. Please feel free to share any photos with us if you see any snowflakes!

WMAR

This is nothing compared to what folks across the Upper Midwest will deal with through Monday! Intense lake effect snow bands could potentially drop multiple feet of snow across portions of western and upstate New York, Michigan, and Canada!

WMAR



The big story for us across the Mid-Atlantic region will be the arctic air mass that keeps our high temperatures around 10-15 degrees below normal through Monday! Normally, high temperatures in the low to mid-40s are felt during late-December and early-January! You will need to stay bundled up through the weekend! Temperatures will recover into the 50s by the middle of next week.

WMAR

#StayTuned #StayWarm

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_