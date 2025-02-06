Morning mix to start the day

BALTIMORE — While I love the color pink, I don't love to see it on radar. The freezing rain has become widespread across the majority of central Maryland as temperatures 5-6 feet above the surface hover around freezing. Freezing rain occurs when frozen precipitation falls and melts through a thick layer of warmer air. But, because there is a thin layer of cold air at the surface, the raindrops do not have enough time to refreeze before reaching the ground. This will allow the raindrops to freeze on contact with the surface, creating a coating of ice, especially northwest of the I-95 corridor. Slick spots are also possible southeast of the Baltimore metro.

Roads are quite icy across our northern counties, while wet pavement is the case from rain showers farther south.

If you can avoid it, I would hold off on driving early this morning. If you do have to hit the roads, here are some tips on how you can stay safe on the roads:

Higher ice amounts will be focused across our northwest areas, between 0.10-0.25".

Temperatures will warm up around mid-morning, allowing for the freezing rain to transition over to cold rain. This will help melt any ice that accumulates. By noon, the bulk of the area will see drier skies with some patchy fog.

