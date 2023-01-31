More winter weather on the way

MARYLAND — Monday was a great day for those warm weather lovers but for the snow fanatics there has only been heartache this month, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

That light comes in the form of an active weather week that just so happens to line up with some cold air over top of us. This will allow us to finally see some accumulating snow on grassy areas.

This system will be a quick moving one that mostly passes over our south but the outer bands of precipitation will be right in that sweet spot if you are a winter wonderland enthusiast.

Totals out of this system will be less than an inch with most of us seeing between a quarter to half an inch of snow.

futurecast.JPG WMAR futurecast 2.JPG WMAR futurecast 3.JPG WMAR

Good thing about how quickly this moves through is that by 7am we should be clear from any more falling snow meaning the morning commute should not be too impacted.