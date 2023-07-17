More wildfire smoke in the air

BALTIMORE — The Canadian wildfire smoke has returned to the Mid-Atlantic and you can certainly see it in the air. Hazy skies will be the main impact for today but as we enter the afternoon hours you can expect to feel the smoke a bit closer to the ground. This has prompted the Maryland Department of the Environment to issue a code orange day due to the higher amounts of smoke particles.

WMAR

Almost the entire state is under the Code Orange, so if you have any underlying health issues be sure to limit time outside or to high a filtered mask.

Wildfire smoke timeline future smoke 1.jpg WMAR future smoke 2.jpg WMAR future smoke 3.jpg WMAR future smoke 4.jpg WMAR

The timing of the smoke shows that it does begin to thicken up as we head into the afternoon hours but as the cold front begins to fade out in the evening the smoke begins to slowly release its grip on the state. Luckily, this trend should continues as we see a shift in our winds through the middle of the work week with clearer but more humid air from the south returning back into our area.