More sunshine little by little

We are seeing the return of longer days...
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 11:26:44-05

BALTIMORE — If you have been missing the sunlight, well I have some good news for you we are slowly starting to see more daylight as we head towards the end of winter.

Our sunrises are inching closer to 7 AM as we close out the month. By the end of the month, our sunrise will be at 7:14 AM.

Our first official 7 AM sunrise will be on Valentine's Day but due to daylight saving we will not see a 6 AM sunrise until May 7th.

As for our sunsets, by the end of the month, the sun will be setting at 5:25 PM.

But our sunsets will not be hitting 6 PM until the beginning of March. Luckily, our first 7 PM sunset will be on March 10th not too long after seeing our first 6 PM thanks to daylight saving.

So, good thing is we are going to see more sunlight soon and with that the warmer weather will come with it as well as we head into spring!

