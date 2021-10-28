Watch
More rain and wind....

Lynette Charles
Inner Harbor.jpg
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 10:32:13-04

We kicked off this week with rain and wind, so why not end the week with rain and wind? Hmm...well, we are!

Today is literally, the calm before the storm that will move in tomorrow.

Inner Harbor.jpg

The storm will continue to trek east bringing us periods of heavy rain and wind by Friday afternoon.

Surface Map.jpg

Coastal flooding is a concern due to constant onshore flow. Therefore, Coastal Flood Warnings and Watches are in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Coastal Flood Warning.jpg

1-1.5 inches of rain is possible Friday into Saturday morning with locally higher amounts possible.

Future Rainfall.jpg

Rain, which will be heavy at times, is not the only element that we will reckon with tomorrow.

Strong winds will blow in from the east with gusts up to 40-45 mph.

WIND GUSTS.jpg

Prepare yourself for a rainy and blustery day.

Stay tuned!
