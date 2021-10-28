More rain and wind....

We kicked off this week with rain and wind, so why not end the week with rain and wind? Hmm...well, we are!

Today is literally, the calm before the storm that will move in tomorrow.

The storm will continue to trek east bringing us periods of heavy rain and wind by Friday afternoon.

Coastal flooding is a concern due to constant onshore flow. Therefore, Coastal Flood Warnings and Watches are in effect until Saturday afternoon.

1-1.5 inches of rain is possible Friday into Saturday morning with locally higher amounts possible.

Rain, which will be heavy at times, is not the only element that we will reckon with tomorrow.

Strong winds will blow in from the east with gusts up to 40-45 mph.

Prepare yourself for a rainy and blustery day.

Stay tuned!

