Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Monday thundershowers remain pesky

Thundershowers stick with us as we enter the work week...
dog walking forecast.JPG
WMAR
dog walking forecast.JPG
midday forecast.JPG
HIGHS tomorrow.JPG
Posted at 11:35 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 23:35:22-04

BALTIMORE — After a wet finish to our Sunday, the same weather maker is still hanging over our area and bringing in yet again more wet weather for Baltimore.

Starting off our morning with some rain showers, you will want to hold on to a rain coat when giving your pup their walk.

dog walking forecast.JPG

Rain shower chances, while a bit on the lower side, will still be present for most of the metro area. They will not be the heaviest of downpours but they will be enough to end up being a bit of an issue. We get a bit of a break heading into the midday hours but that does not mean we are all done with the rain.

midday forecast.JPG

As we begin to warm up, that heat will help boost the chances that the next round of showers have some lightning as well. This will become more widespread as we head into the afternoon hours in combination of a cold front sweeping through our state. This will be the catalyst for our second round of storms that could begin to approach the strong side. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main concerns.

futurecast.JPG

The second line will reach the I-95 corridor by about the 6-7 pm time frame, which means that our evening commute home could also pack a headache. Once that same line of thunderstorms moves past the Eastern Shore later in the evening we welcome in a much nicer and drier evening and overnight into Tuesday.

Be sure to stay weather aware on Monday and to stay tuned for more updates on WMAR 2-News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018