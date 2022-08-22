Monday thundershowers remain pesky

BALTIMORE — After a wet finish to our Sunday, the same weather maker is still hanging over our area and bringing in yet again more wet weather for Baltimore.

Starting off our morning with some rain showers, you will want to hold on to a rain coat when giving your pup their walk.

WMAR

Rain shower chances, while a bit on the lower side, will still be present for most of the metro area. They will not be the heaviest of downpours but they will be enough to end up being a bit of an issue. We get a bit of a break heading into the midday hours but that does not mean we are all done with the rain.

WMAR

As we begin to warm up, that heat will help boost the chances that the next round of showers have some lightning as well. This will become more widespread as we head into the afternoon hours in combination of a cold front sweeping through our state. This will be the catalyst for our second round of storms that could begin to approach the strong side. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main concerns.

WMAR

The second line will reach the I-95 corridor by about the 6-7 pm time frame, which means that our evening commute home could also pack a headache. Once that same line of thunderstorms moves past the Eastern Shore later in the evening we welcome in a much nicer and drier evening and overnight into Tuesday.

Be sure to stay weather aware on Monday and to stay tuned for more updates on WMAR 2-News.