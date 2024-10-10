Milton making its move away from Florida

Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida at 8:30 PM Wednesday evening. It made landfall as a category 3 hurricane with a pressure level of 954 mb with sustained maximum winds of 120 mph.

Milton brought significant life-threatening storm surge up to 15 feet, rainfall totals between 10-15" on average over the past 24 hours, and a widespread tornado outbreak across the state. Millions of people are without power this morning amid Hurricane Milton's landfall.

wmar

wmar

Milton is currently moving offshore early this morning as a category 1 hurricane and will travel eastward over the open Atlantic basin to the north of the Bahamas. It will weaken to a tropical depression over the weekend.

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #Milton

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels