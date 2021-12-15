Mild Today, Warmer Tomorrow...

Who else is LOVING these milder temperatures in mid-December! Temperatures today will climb to 57° at BWI, which around 10° above normal for this time of year. An onshore wind flow will allow more clouds to filter in today. Temperatures will climb even higher to the mid-60s tomorrow afternoon thanks to noticeable breeze out of the southwest and a warm front lifting to our northeast. I am forecasting a high of 64°, which means that the daily high will be 17° above average!

High pressure moves offshore tonight. A cold front will approach the region from the west Thursday evening and will stall out through Friday evening. This may generate a few light showers northwest of I-95 late Thursday night. Precipitation amounts look very minimal. The area of low pressure will travel over the Midwest and will interact with the frontal boundary...this means that forcing will strengthen along the boundary, providing better rain chances Friday night through Saturday. There is still some uncertainty as to where the heaviest rainfall sets up shop, but model guidance indicates that areas along the Mason Dixon line have a greater opportunity to see higher rainfall totals.

Rainfall chances greatly increase for the start of the weekend. Model guidance shows the chance for rain greatly diminishes into the second half of the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures will also take a hit Sunday as the frontal boundary moves offshore. We go from a mild 62° on Saturday, to a more seasonal temperature of 48° on Sunday.

