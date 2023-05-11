Watch Now
Mild & mostly dry for Mother's Day!

Fingers crossed it stays this way!
WMAR
Posted at 5:04 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 05:04:55-04

MARYLAND — Can you believe it's almost Mother's Day?! We should celebrate mothers & mother-like figures every single day! How are you planning on celebrating mom this weekend?

You might want to celebrate mom indoors on Saturday as the weekend starts off a bit soggy. A disturbance near the surface will slide into the Mid-Atlantic region on Saturday-bringing not only plenty of clouds and scattered showers during the first half of the day, but possible rumbles of thunder as well. Good news, model guidance is trending drier Saturday evening as the rain chances decrease. The weather pattern looks to cooperate this year for Mother's Day! Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine with seasonal temperatures, in the mid-70s. Sunday will be the weekend winner!

#StevieDanielsWX #HappyMothersDay

