Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Mid-Month Moisture

Mow or no...
items.[0].image.alt
lynx
rain.PNG
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 08:41:14-04

Last week, we were all singing "Rain, rain, go away..." as strong storms produced significant flooding and damage across central and southern Maryland. Looking at the totals so far this month, the airport has only measured 1.88" of rain... but how can that be possible when much of Maryland picked up anywhere from 2-4" on average last week? (The average amount of rainfall for the month is just under 4"). The reason for this, is because the heaviest rain fell to the north of the airport--around the city and across our northern suburbs. There was even flooding concerns across parts of the Delmarva Peninsula.

We are talking about a dry slot in the forecast for the next three days, so I am giving y'all the green light to mow that lawn! The window for showers will open on Saturday and there will be quite an uptick in the heat and humidity department! I'd suggest that if you have yard work to do, it is best to get it done before Saturday.

mow.jpg

#Staytuned #MowOrNo

#StevieDanielsWX

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018