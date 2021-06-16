Mid-Month Moisture

Last week, we were all singing "Rain, rain, go away..." as strong storms produced significant flooding and damage across central and southern Maryland. Looking at the totals so far this month, the airport has only measured 1.88" of rain... but how can that be possible when much of Maryland picked up anywhere from 2-4" on average last week? (The average amount of rainfall for the month is just under 4"). The reason for this, is because the heaviest rain fell to the north of the airport--around the city and across our northern suburbs. There was even flooding concerns across parts of the Delmarva Peninsula.

We are talking about a dry slot in the forecast for the next three days, so I am giving y'all the green light to mow that lawn! The window for showers will open on Saturday and there will be quite an uptick in the heat and humidity department! I'd suggest that if you have yard work to do, it is best to get it done before Saturday.

lynx

#Staytuned #MowOrNo

#StevieDanielsWX