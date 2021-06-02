Meteorological Summer is Here!

I don't know about you but it's hard to believe it is already June 2nd. It is officially Meteorological Summer (June-August) and I know folks are excited for warmer weather! The average high temperature in June will start out at 80° and will eventually increase to 88° by the end of the month. Morning lows will begin in the upper-50s and will climb into the mid-60s, making for a more comfortable start to the day and more cozy summer nights! The average rainfall for the month of June is 3.98" for the Baltimore Area and we already have a good dose of rain on the way (1-2") this Thursday as a frontal boundary slides into the region.

Take a look at the temperature trend over the next seven days! Air temperatures are expected to be near seasonal levels today and Thursday before they really start to increase. With southerly and westerly winds in place later this week and into the weekend, dew point values will be on the rise as well. This will lead to increased humidity into the weekend with highs climbing into the upper-80s and low-90s. It will be a great weekend to reach the beach or lay out by the pool in order to stay cool!

