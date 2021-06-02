Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Meteorological Summer is Here!

A look at June norms...
items.[0].image.alt
LYNX
JUNE.PNG
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 10:23:47-04

I don't know about you but it's hard to believe it is already June 2nd. It is officially Meteorological Summer (June-August) and I know folks are excited for warmer weather! The average high temperature in June will start out at 80° and will eventually increase to 88° by the end of the month. Morning lows will begin in the upper-50s and will climb into the mid-60s, making for a more comfortable start to the day and more cozy summer nights! The average rainfall for the month of June is 3.98" for the Baltimore Area and we already have a good dose of rain on the way (1-2") this Thursday as a frontal boundary slides into the region.

met.PNG

Take a look at the temperature trend over the next seven days! Air temperatures are expected to be near seasonal levels today and Thursday before they really start to increase. With southerly and westerly winds in place later this week and into the weekend, dew point values will be on the rise as well. This will lead to increased humidity into the weekend with highs climbing into the upper-80s and low-90s. It will be a great weekend to reach the beach or lay out by the pool in order to stay cool!

TEMPS.PNG

#staytuned #staycool

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018