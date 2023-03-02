Meteorological spring has sprung!

It is officially Meteorological Spring! Meteorological Spring runs through the end of May.

Some of you may ask, what is the difference between "Meteorological Spring" and "Astronomical Spring"? The Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and are and are useful for comparing yearly seasonal statistics to monthly statistics.

The Meteorological seasons are broken down into groupings of three months:

The astronomical seasons are determined by the Earth's tilt, the sun's alignment over the equator, and the Earth's rotation around the sun. Astronomical Spring or otherwise known as the "Spring Equinox" officially begins on March 20th, 2022.

