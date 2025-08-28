Meteorological Fall is around the corner!

BALTIMORE — September 1st isn't just Labor Day— it's the beginning of Meteorological Fall! Lately, it seems like the summer heat has been on vacation. Temperatures over the next several days in Baltimore are expected to be slightly below average:



Highs in the upper-70s & low-80s

Lows in the upper-50s & low-60s

While we've experienced cooler-than-usual temperatures throughout the month of August, the bigger picture tells a different story. However, forecasts point to warmer-than-normal temperatures across much of the United States through the fall season.

Researchers at Climate Central discovered warmer than normal fall days are more common across 200+ cities that were analyzed. Over the past five decades and found that autumn temperatures have risen up by 2.8°F on average. Since 1970, average fall temperatures have increased by 1.4°F in the Baltimore area. There has been a significant increase in the yearly number of days above their average fall temperatures (+7 days in Baltimore).

Scientists believe this can prolong risks of wildfires, heat-related illnesses, along with allergy and pest seasons. The warmer temperatures can shift the timing of chlorophyll production, potentially impacting the fall colors. This could have a negative affect on economic and ecological values connected to fall foliage. In Baltimore, the foliage usually peaks in late-October through early-November.

