Messy morning mix...

Precipitation started as a mixture of snow, sleet, and cold rain as temperatures hover at or below freezing across our northwest suburbs. A slushy coating-1" is possible the farther northwest you are near the state line. If you're traveling to the northwest of the metro, keep an eye out for slippery roads. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for portions of Harford, Baltimore, Howard, and all of Carroll and Frederick counties through lunchtime. The wintry mix should transition over to all rain by mid-morning. This will squash any snow or ice that accumulates early this morning.

