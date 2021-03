The warming trend has commenced with temperatures this morning up to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.

Lynette Charles

Highs this afternoon will soar into the mid to upper 60s, which is 15- 20 degrees above normal.

Lynette Charles

Not only will it be warmer but it will stay dry with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Mid to high level clouds will stream in today, so filtered sunshine will be on tap.

WeatherBug

Today highs will hit the 60s but by the end of the week, highs will hit the 70s!

Lynette Charles

Enjoy and stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather