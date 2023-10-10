Memories of Michael

Today is the 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael making landfall near Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle on October 10th, 2018 as a powerful category 5 hurricane. Michael's landfall pressure was 919 mb and is the third lowest on record for a landfalling U.S. hurricane since reliable records began in 1900. The system had sustained winds of 140 knots (161 mph) and produced significant storm surge up to 9-14 ft across portions of the Florida Panhandle.

Michael weakened quickly as it traveled through Georgia and South Carolina on October 10-11th. It turned east-northeast and passed through North Carolina and into Norfolk, Virginia on October 12th. Michael transitioned to an extratropical cyclone and brought heavy rain and gale-force winds (39-54 mph) to southern Maryland and the Delmarva Peninsula. This led to localized maximum inundation heights between 2-4 feet along the lower end of the Chesapeake Bay.

Here is a look at some areas in Maryland that measured over 2" of rain from Michael. The highest rainfall totals were focused to the southeast of the I-95 corridor.

