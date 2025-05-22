Memorial Day weekend outlook

BALTIMORE — Memorial Day weekend is approaching! If you are staying around Baltimore or have travel plans around central Maryland over the next few days...you're in luck! There is a chance of a pop-up shower or two on Friday afternoon/evening, but the bulk of the area will be dry. Rain chances will be very low this weekend!

Drier skies can be expected Saturday - Monday with milder temperatures in the 70s! Northwest winds will be breezy on Saturday, with wind gusts around 25-30 mph. Winds will relax into Sunday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Memorial Day will be a tad milder, with highs in the mid-70s. Not bad for the unofficial start of summertime! Overall, it will be a fabulous weekend for cookouts and crab feasts with family and friends!

