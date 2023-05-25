Memorial Day Outlook

BALTIMORE — The unofficial start of summer is right around the corner! Do you have plans for Memorial Day weekend? Good news, the holiday weekend starts off mild and rain-free! Temperatures will trend milder on Memorial Day with highs returning to the low-80s. While there will be plenty of dry time for cookouts & pool openings, some of the model guidance shows increasing shower chances across the state as we progress throughout the weekend.

If you plan to head "down the ocean, hon", make sure you pack a long-sleeve shirt, a jacket, and an umbrella. Temperatures will be cooler along the coastline, in the 60s. There is a chance to see an isolated shower on Sunday with better opportunities for light rain on Monday in Ocean City.

Where the coastal low pressure system will end up...is still uncertain. This is why the computer models are not in agreement with the placement of rain. The European model keeps the bulk of central Maryland mostly dry on Sunday and Monday. The latest update has the showers staying around southern MD.

However, the GFS model (American model) brings the moisture farther north right around the metro on both Sunday and Memorial Day.

The track of this system will dictate how much rain the area receives. Download the WMAR 2 News app so you can get weather updates during the holiday weekend! Keep an eye on radar!

