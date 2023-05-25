Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Memorial Day Outlook

Some sun & some showers...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
MEM1.png
Posted at 6:07 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 06:22:59-04

BALTIMORE — The unofficial start of summer is right around the corner! Do you have plans for Memorial Day weekend? Good news, the holiday weekend starts off mild and rain-free! Temperatures will trend milder on Memorial Day with highs returning to the low-80s. While there will be plenty of dry time for cookouts & pool openings, some of the model guidance shows increasing shower chances across the state as we progress throughout the weekend.

MEM2.png

If you plan to head "down the ocean, hon", make sure you pack a long-sleeve shirt, a jacket, and an umbrella. Temperatures will be cooler along the coastline, in the 60s. There is a chance to see an isolated shower on Sunday with better opportunities for light rain on Monday in Ocean City.

MEM3.png

Where the coastal low pressure system will end up...is still uncertain. This is why the computer models are not in agreement with the placement of rain. The European model keeps the bulk of central Maryland mostly dry on Sunday and Monday. The latest update has the showers staying around southern MD.
Sunday:

euro_sunday.png

Monday:

euro_monday.png

However, the GFS model (American model) brings the moisture farther north right around the metro on both Sunday and Memorial Day.
Sunday:

gfs_sunday.png

Monday:

gfs_monday.png

The track of this system will dictate how much rain the area receives. Download the WMAR 2 News app so you can get weather updates during the holiday weekend! Keep an eye on radar!

#MemorialDayWeekend #MemorialDay #StevieDaniels

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018