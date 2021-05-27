The unofficial start to Summer is just a few days away and I have good news, bad news and better news.

The bad news : It's going to be chilly and wet to kick of the long holiday weekend.

The good news: We need the rain!

The better news: It's going to be warmer, drier and sunnier to wrap up the long holiday weekend!

I know many want to attend pool parties, go to the beach and grill out, which is all so wonderful.

Memorial Day looks like the best day to do all of that but....please don't forget that Memorial Day is truly to remember and honor all those who died in service for our country.

Therefore, on a day that means so much, it doesn't matter if it rains or shines.

