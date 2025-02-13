BALTIMORE — With only 35 days left of winter, I thought it would be a good time to glance back at our weather team's snowfall predictions for the 2024-2025 winter season in Baltimore! The most recent winter storm produced nearly 4" of snow at the BWI airport. This gives us a total of 12.7" of snow, so far this season. Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team made seasonal snowfall predictions before winter began:

Stevie Daniels: 15"

Chris Swaim: 18"

Abigail Degler: 12"

Meteorologist Abigail Degler is currently in the lead with a snowfall prediction of 12"!

Winter is not over yet! We will have to wait and see what Mother Nature brings our way over the next month. May the best Meteorologist win! ;)

