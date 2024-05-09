Watch Now
May madness

Tracking the temps...
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 09, 2024
BALTIMORE — We are making our way through the month of May, temperatures have been anything but consistent! We kicked off the month with a high of 83° before reaching July-like levels the following day. On May 2nd, temperatures climbed to 90° at BWI, which has been our only 90° day of the month so far. There have been 3 days with high temperatures in the 70s and one 50° and 60° day!

Long-range models show temperatures trending cooler, in the 60s over the next few days before climbing back to seasonal levels next week.

tempstracker.png

#StevieDanielsWX #May #Temps

