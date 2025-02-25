Marching towards "meteorological spring"

BALTIMORE — Mother Nature is teasing us with a taste of early spring this week! Temperatures will rise near 60° through Thursday! Typically, the Baltimore area sees high temperatures around the 60° mark in late-March, after spring has already sprung! Enjoy it while it lasts, because long range models indicate a big cool down on Sunday and into next week.

Meteorological spring is only 4 days away! The Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and are grouped into three-month periods. Meteorological spring begins on March 1st and runs through the end of May.

While the meteorological seasons are dictated by temperature, the astronomical seasons are based on the Earth's position in relation to the sun. Only 23 days until the vernal equinox occurs, which marks the official start of spring. This year, it takes place on March 20th at 5:01 AM EDT.

