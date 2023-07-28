Watch Now
Major drought improvements for a good portion Maryland

A reduction in our severe drought category this week...
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 10:54:49-04

BALTIMORE — This week's drought monitor has seen significant improvements for portions of Carroll county as the severe category has dropped to mainly the southern end. The county saw the severe category went from 79% last week to a much more manageable 32%.

This will certainly help out Carroll county as it has seen voluntary water restrictions be placed to help preserve its reservoirs.

While we are still slowly chipping away at the rest of the drought, the rainfall we see over the next 48 hours should help out or at least not lose any progress we have made.

