Lyrid meteor shower peaks overnight!

Attention skywatchers! Set those alarms a little earlier as the annual Lyrid meteor shower is set to peak in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning. Known for their fast and bright streaks, the Lyrids typically produce around 10-20 meteors per hour during peak viewing. This display comes from debris left behind by comet Thatcher, which has been lighting up our skies for thousands of years. The comet itself was discovered by A. E. Thatcher back on April 5, 1861.

How well you’ll see the show depends on a few factors like cloud cover, moonlight, and your location. Darker skies in rural areas—away from city lights—will offer the best views. Luckily, moonlight shouldn’t interfere much this year, as the waning crescent moon will be only about 30% illuminated. However, clouds could still get in the way.

Be sure to face the northeastern sky for the best chance to catch the meteors. Broken clouds are expected tonight as a cold front moves through, and there’s a chance of a spotty light shower, particularly south of the city. So weather conditions might impact visibility a bit. Temperatures will drop into the low-60s.

