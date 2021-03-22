Menu

Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Loving the warmth

Temps inch toward the mid 70s!!!
Posted at 11:56 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 23:57:00-04
blog.JPG

Temperatures for late march are usually in the mid 50s. But we have a little bit of a heat wave in place, so it's above average for the next 6-10 days! Monday will be 5-10 degrees warmer than normal. Temperatures peak around 4:45 pm. A warm front approaches by the end of the work week. This sends temps up to the mid 70s! It will feel a lot like late May on Friday.

7day.JPG

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018