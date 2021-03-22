Loving the warmth

WMAR

Temperatures for late march are usually in the mid 50s. But we have a little bit of a heat wave in place, so it's above average for the next 6-10 days! Monday will be 5-10 degrees warmer than normal. Temperatures peak around 4:45 pm. A warm front approaches by the end of the work week. This sends temps up to the mid 70s! It will feel a lot like late May on Friday.