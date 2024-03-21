Watch Now
Lots to look forward to!

Counting down the days until...
Posted at 4:28 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 04:28:53-04

As we enter spring, temperatures begin to warm up and there are many things to look forward to throughout the rest of March, April, and May! Maryland Day is in 4 days, Opening Day is slated for March 28th, and Easter Sunday is only 10 days away! Less than 60 days until Mother's Day and the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course!

