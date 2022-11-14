Looking back at the weekend temperature swing

BALTIMORE — This weekend we really had a case of weather whiplash as we saw a temperature drop of 35 degrees from our Saturday afternoon to Sunday night! We all remember just how great our Saturday was- a beautiful day in the low 70s after the remnants of Nicole cleared the east coast. The recorded temperature of 72 degrees at BWI had us in the top 10 warmest day for the date 11/12.

NOAA xmACIS2

The 72 degree temperature was holding steady until almost the 5 o'clock hour until we started to cooldown thanks to the passing cold front. This cold front dropped our temperatures down into the 40s for Sunday morning but that was not where we ended up dropping to.

WMAR

After seeing a slight warm up back to the 50s during the daytime, the cold air sank really sank into the Mid-Atlantic and had temperatures plummet as we headed into the evening. Sunday saw temperatures drop into the 30s as we approached midnight, with BWI recording a low of 37 degrees. This then means that temperatures dropped 35 degrees from our warmest point on Saturday to our coldest point on Sunday. A low of 37 is not unheard of this time of year as it is normally what our lows are around but coming from a low 70 degree day just hours before is certainly a shock!

The cold air will continue to sit over us through this week so be sure to stay tuned with Maryland's Most Accurate Forecast on how to prepare for the cold.