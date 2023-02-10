Looking back at the second February snowstorm of 2010

MARYLAND — Maryland was still reeling in from an impressive storm that dropped over a foot of snow before a second storm system swept in and dropped another foot to two feet of snow.

This was the snowiest month recorded in Baltimore's history after this storm was done. This second nor'easter dropped another 19.5 inches of snow at BWI airport to bump the monthly total up to 50 inches of snow recorded. This surpassed the previous record of 40.5 inches that was set in 2003.

Along with the extra snow, this storm also had the rare weather phenomenon known as 'thunder snow'. This occurs in strengthening storms produce heavier bands of precipitation, which is what happened in this scenario.

Schools had to remain closed as previous clean up efforts had to be restarted to clear out already packed roads. The city of Baltimore had seen so much snow that it ran out of space to pile it and requested permission to start clearing snow into the Inner Harbor.

When everything was finished this season went down as the snowiest on record for Baltimore and the state of Maryland.