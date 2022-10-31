Looking back at some spooky Halloween statistics

BALTIMORE — Halloween in Maryland is normally a mild time of year not usually too warm or cold, but overall throughout history, the state has seen it all on our spookiest day of the year.

WMAR

Looking back at some of the record such as temperatures, precipitation, and yes even snowfall, one can see that the Old Line State has some spooky statistics.

As we take a look at high temperatures to start off, the record high temperature was set in 1946 at a whopping 85° which is about 20° above average. The record coldest high temperature was 41° in 1925 again about a 20° difference from average but in the other direction.

For our record low temperatures, the warmest low temperature was 66° in 1971 and its counterpart of coldest low was 25° in 1966.

Record precipitation for our Halloween was set in 1926 with a soaking 1.50" of rain. Now that must have been one soggy trick-or-treat excursion.

And for the most shocking one- snowfall! We have on record seen a day where a tenth of an inch of snow was recorded and it also occurred on the same day as our coldest high temperature day as well. I certainly think that a slightly wet one like this year beats out a cold and slushy one.

Happy Halloween!