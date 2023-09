BALTIMORE — This Labor Day is definitely a scorcher as we are going to flirt with the century mark as the heat dome sits over top of us.

But looking back at the past five years, our Labor Days were quite nice. Temperatures were sitting mostly in the 80s and even low 90s in 2018 and 2019.

There was only rain on Labor Day in 2022 and 2021, with the three other years being dry.

So, as we come to the close of the holiday weekend be sure to stay safe and cool as we continue this stretch of high heat.