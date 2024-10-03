Looking at Leslie

Leslie is the 12th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and it is located in the eastern tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane in the next couple of days! It is currently moving very slow at 6 mph and will continue on its westerly track through the weekend. The distance between hurricane Kirk and tropical storm Leslie will grow and Leslie will travel through a more favorable environment that is conducive for it to intensify over the next few days. It will start to speed up on Friday.

