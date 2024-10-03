Watch Now
Looking at Leslie

Our 12th named storm of the season...
Leslie is the 12th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and it is located in the eastern tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane in the next couple of days! It is currently moving very slow at 6 mph and will continue on its westerly track through the weekend. The distance between hurricane Kirk and tropical storm Leslie will grow and Leslie will travel through a more favorable environment that is conducive for it to intensify over the next few days. It will start to speed up on Friday.

LESLIE2.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #Leslie #HurricaneSeason

