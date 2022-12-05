Looking at extreme snow statistics for the Baltimore winters

BALTIMORE — With meteorological winter in full swing, the question starts to get brought up 'when will we see snow?'

As we know in Baltimore, winter can be feast or famine with snow.

From big nor'easters that bring in huge amounts of snow, like our most recent one in January 2016, to years like 2019-2020 where total snowfall was a few ticks below two inches.

Here we will go over the some of those snowfall extremes.

Our snowiest season was that famous 2009-10 winter where we had a record of 77 inches recorded at BWI. This was thanks to the three nor'easter that rocked the Mid-Atlantic in December and February dropping snowfall amounts in the double digits.

The least snowiest season was 1949-50 where only 0.7 inches of snow fell for the season. A terrible sight for snow lovers for sure.

When looking at the highest amount accumulated in one, two, and three days, many will think they had to have been set in one of those storms in 2009-10. But, no it was actually our blockbuster storm of 2016 that set the record for one and two day amounts, with 25.5 and 29.2 inches respectively.

The record for the three day snowfall total was set in 2003 when a storm ripped through the Mid-Atlantic and dropped 26.8 inches of snow over that time span.

While snow is not in the forecast just yet, winter is just getting started so be sure to stay tuned to see when we get our chance at a few flakes.