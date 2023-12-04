Likelihood of a snowy Christmas in Maryland

BALTIMORE — The countdown to Christmas Day has begun and as everyone is getting ready for the holiday some of us may be thinking "Will it be a snowy one this year?"

Well for Maryland, history is not on our side.

In the map above, you will see that we have between a 0 and 10 percent chance of seeing a white Christmas for the central part of the state.

It is very rare to see a lot of snow in December as we see most of our snow in January and February, with an average of 6.4 and 7.5 inches of snow respectively.

That's not to say we have not seen a snow on Christmas Day.

WMAR

Of the last 70 years, we have had 13 Christmas Days that saw snow. Whether the snow was already on the ground or freshly fallen, that is at least 18 percent of our Christmas Days.

But if you look back at the last 30 years, we have had 4 snowy Christmas Days with the years being 1993, 1998, 2002, and 2009.

Since 2010, we have not seen snow on the 25th putting us in a 13 year drought.

It is still to be determined if we will have one this year. Be sure to stay tune!