Life is like biting into an apple...

...sometimes it's sweet and sometimes it's sour.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 07:11:53-04
It's finally that time of year where you can travel to the apple orchards to do some apple-picking! Today will be mostly dry with mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures that only max out in the upper-60s.

Did you know that weather and climate have a major impact on apple production? There are many factors that can impact the seasonal harvest including: temperature, amount of solar radiation, carbon dioxide, and water supply. Apple trees need a balance of 6-8 hours of sunlight and plenty of water during the growing season. These trees thrive in areas where there are cold winters, moderate summers, and high humidity. Colder temperatures help enhance the color. Did you know that these fruit trees can tolerate winter temperatures as low as -40°F? Most apples are harvested through late fall.

There are also many different types of apples that are harvested during different times of the season. Which type of apple is your favorite?

