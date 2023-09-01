Let's talk fall, y'all!

BALTIMORE — Hello September! Today marks the very first day of Meteorological Fall! Meteorological Fall runs through November 30th. Meteorological seasons are broken up in three-month increments and are based on the annual temperature cycle. They are broken up to better represent what it feels like during different times of the year.

Astronomical Fall begins on September 23rd at 2:50 AM! This is when the Autumnal Equinox occurs. This is a time of year when there is roughly an equal amount of daylight and darkness in both hemispheres. This is due to the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun. Autumn runs through December 22nd.

