BALTIMORE — Happy Opening Day! We have waited for this day and it is finally here!

Weather conditions for the Orioles Home Openers over the last five years have been anything but consistent! Last year, there was a trace of rain on on April 7th with seasonable temperatures. In 2021 and 2022, temperatures were in the 70s! 2020 was a wild card as the Home Opener was pushed back to July 24th due to COVID. Therefore, high temperatures were well into the upper-80s to start the season. There seems to be a pattern where measurable rain is recorded every other year on Opening Day.

The Orioles take on the Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards today! First pitch is at 3:05 PM and a few showers could clip the Baltimore metro during the first half of the game. Conditions should dry out around the 7th-inning stretch as the cold front moves eastward. By the final out, the showers should be out of here! Temperatures will be cool, in the low to mid-50s. Bring the rain jacket with you to the ballpark!

LET'S GO O'S!!!

