Let's get PREAKY!

Heading out to Pimlico for race weekend?
wmar
Posted at 4:59 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 04:59:15-04

BALTIMORE — Are you ready to get PREAKY?! Black-eyed Susan Day is one day away and only two more days until 148th Preakness Stakes! Here is a look at how conditions are shaping up both days! Black-eyed Susan Day will be rain-free with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs will range near average, in the mid-70s. On Preakness day, temperatures will rebound back into the mid-70s despite the extra cloud cover aloft. Two separate disturbances (one moving up the east coast, and the other building in from the west) will bring the chance for rain showers during the day on Saturday.

The low pressure system that moves up the coast could produce some scattered showers along and east of the I-95 corridor on Saturday morning. Next, we have a cold front that will arrive during the afternoon and evening-bringing another round of light scattered rain showers to the Baltimore metro. If you're going to Preakness, you may want to bring the rain jacket with you to Pimlico!

It does not always rain on Preakness, BUT there have been many years where the weather did not cooperate for race day. Over the last 10 years, there have been 6 years where at least a trace of rain occurred during the Preakness Stakes.

Here is a brief list of what you'll need while you're at the race track:

