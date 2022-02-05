Let's Celebrate National Weatherperson's Day!

Today is National Weatherperson's Day! February 5th commemorates the birth of John Jefferies in 1744. He was one of America's first weather observers who took the first weather balloon observation in 1784. How cool is that!

National Weatherperson's Day is a day to celebrate the men and women who provide Americans with the best weather, climate, and water forecasts along with warning services. This day recognizes not only Broadcast Meteorologists/weathercasters on television, but Meteorologists/scientists who work for the government (NOAA, NWS, military services, etc.), private companies, and universities.

Broadcast Meteorologists and weathercasters work extremely hard to create forecasts to help you plan your day/week. We also provide the public with live-saving information to keep people safe when severe weather strikes. Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team will always give you the most accurate forecast for central Maryland! Thank you for trusting Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team at WMAR 2 News. Happy National Weatherperson's Day!

