Let Freedom Ring!

We've made it to the holiday weekend! Are you excited for firework celebrations today and tomorrow? Make sure you keep checking radar and have an eye to the sky as we could see the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms from 2-8 pm today. It is not looking like a washout by any means and there are no severe threats expected other than a brief period of moderate-heavy rain. Highs today will only max out in the lower-80s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Good news, the weather pattern will be dry for firework displays tonight! You might want that light jacket with you as you watch them light up the sky as temperatures drop into the lower-60s for most. Looking a bit drier for Independence Day with milder temperatures, in the mid-80s (still below normal) with a slight uptick in the humidity department.

Taking a glance at the past five 4th of July conditions in the Baltimore area, you'll notice that over the past 4 years, temperatures topped out in the 90s with low temperatures in the 70s. The outlier is back in 2016, where we only hit 73 degrees at BWI...that is 16 degrees below average! This year, temperatures are projected to only hit 84 degrees, but at least we will feel warmer than we did in 2016. Last year, there was a trace of precipitation measured and nearly 1" recorded on the 4th of July in 2019. There is the potential of an isolated shower or two tomorrow but much of the day will be rain-free...I'm giving you the green light for making outdoor plans!

Happy 4th of July!

