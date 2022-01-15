Watch
Layer Up Today!

Wind chills in the single digits & teens...
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 08:26:33-05

We can blame the cold front that moved through yesterday for providing these bitterly cold wind chill values! Blustery north winds are ushering in cold arctic air to the Mid-Atlantic region. The gloves, scarf, and warm hat are all needed today!

Wind chills are starting off in the single digits across central Maryland with air temperatures in the teens for most. Keep the parka and extra layers on because temperatures will struggle to reach the upper-20s and wind chills will reside in the teens. BRRR!!

It is hard to believe that the forecast high for today (28°) is not the lowest maximum temperature on record for the Baltimore area. The coldest high temperature we have dealt with was 17° back in 1994! It will still feel brutal out there today, nonetheless.

Temperatures are once again projected to drop into the teens tonight with single digit wind chill values. This may be the coldest night in 3 years for some spots! You'll need the extra blanket before heading to bed tonight!

The temperature trend indicates that warmer values are upon us!

