Latest fall foliage map

MARYLAND — The march into autumn is in full swing as more counties are seeing their trees beginning to change. All of central and western Maryland are in the 'just changing' category meaning that leaves are beginning to change.

This means the trees are still expected to hit their peak color near mid to late October, which is the normal time frame. Luckily, the drought that we saw earlier this year is not expected to impact the colors too much as we are nearly at normal levels for precipitation.

If you are planning on a day trip to see the different colors, be on the look out for this week's map to see what counties are at their Midpoint.